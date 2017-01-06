Introducing: WKMS MUSIC

These days, there are a lot of options for streaming music. There are fancy algorithms which try to figure out what you’d like to hear. Plus, these services want you to login… create an account… etc.

At WKMS, we’re launching a simpler approach. Call it old-fashioned, but we still have real music lovers who select great music to share with our listeners. So if you love Sounds Good, or any of our other local programs, we know you’ll love our new 24-hour music service, WKMS Music.

This one of a kind music service aims to serve up a great mix that will keep you company when you may need a break from the news on WKMS.

WKMS Program Director Tracy Ross and Host and Assistant Music Director Austin Carter have built this service along with Chief Engineer Allen Fowler.

“A dedicated music stream is a goal we've had for some time at WKMS. We have a long history of wonderfully eclectic music programs that have organically formed a WKMS sound over the years." said Ross.

“WKMS Music’s foundation is the music we play on Sounds Good, but listeners will also get a chance to hear our locally produced shows at different times than they air on the main channel. As a music lover I can't imagine a more exciting addition to the WKMS family.”

All of your favorite local and syndicated music programs are also featured in the schedule listed below.

Click the stream drop down at the top of our website and check it out. Just click the play button for WKMS music.

This service is also available on 91.3 WKMS HD-3, 90.9 WKMD HD-3 and 102.9 in Madisonville, KY.

We hope you listen, and please give us some feedback on the WKMS Facebook Page