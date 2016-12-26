Intense Rainfalls Expected to Increase by the End of the Century

With no changes to greenhouse gas emissions, people living across the United States can expect a marked increase in the intensity and frequency of extreme storms. That’s the conclusion of a study released Monday from the National Center for Atmospheric Research.

Kentucky is getting drier. But despite the fact that we’re seeing overall less rain, there’s more coming all at once. Andreas Prein is a scientist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research. His new study quantifies how much regions across the country can expect storm intensity and frequency to increase by the end of the century, due to climate change. "The downpours are getting more extreme," said Prein. And while there are practical effects of this in urban areas, intense rainfall is a real problem for farmers. Bob Wade has been farming in Sonora, Kentucky since 1987. I was at Wade’s farm last August, when the corn and soybeans he grows were still tall. We got in Wade’s truck, and he took me on a tour. He pointed to a bare half acre in a field. “We had a big rain event and it drowned out the corn plants that were there.” Wade said. Farmers have a complicated relationship with rain. They need just the right amount at the right time. In Kentucky, by the end of the century, Prein estimated the intensity of storms will increase by 20 percent, and there will be three times more storms. "Instead of having four inches in an hour, you will have five," Prein said. "Where you have maybe one extreme thunderstorm a year at the current climate, you may have three in the future." This is all under the assumption that carbon dioxide emissions stay the same. Prein said these emissions are expected to raise temperatures by nine degrees Fahrenheit by the end of this century. "It’s really in our hands if we want to avoid it," Prein said. "Or we just keep on continuing emitting greenhouse gases."