Insurance Company Teams Up with Kentucky Association of Food Banks for Hunger Initiative

By 1 minute ago

Credit WoodmenLife via Facebook

A national non-profit insurance company has partnered with the Kentucky Association of Food Banks for Hunger Action Month.

WoodmenLife and KAFB are raising money on the online fundraising site Red Basket to combat food insecurity. The money will be donated to food banks free of charge. WoodmenLife West Kentucky Community Outreach Manager Angie Hatton said the food banks also serve as hubs for people needing advice.

“They come and maybe get a month's supply of groceries but they also get support for the rest of their lives as well,” Hatton said.

Hatton said as of Friday seventeen food banks in Kentucky have published fundraising campaigns. She said one-in-six Kentuckians face food insecurity.

WoodmanLife is matching donations of $25 dollars or more for members. The company’s national focus is fighting hunger all over U.S.

Tags: 
Food Insecurity
kentucky association of food banks

