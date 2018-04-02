Inmate Dies After Seizure at Weakley County Jail

A 35-year-old male inmate in the Weakley County Jail died Monday morning after a seizure.

Authority Captain Randall McGowan of the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department wrote on Facebook that corrections officers were notified of the seizure at around 4:45 a.m.

Weakley County Emergency Medical Services was advised an an ambulance responded to the scene. The inmate went into cardiac arrest as responders arrived.

EMS personnel and correctional officers administered CPR but were unsuccessful and the inmate was pronounced dead just before 5:30.

The body was sent to the Nashville Medical Examiner's office for an autopsy.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death.