Illinois Senate Adjourns With No Action on Remaining "Grand Bargain" Items

The Illinois Senate has adjourned without taking action on remaining items from the "grand bargain" budget compromise.

Democrats who run the chamber had said they might push forward on Thursday with remaining items after approving several parts of the compromise on Wednesday.

But what remains are some of the tougher measures. One would increase the personal income tax from 3.75% to 4.95% and the corporate rate from 5.25% to 7%.

Republicans have agreed to those numbers but only in exchange for their preferred issues, including a property tax freeze for homeowners and cost-saving changes to the workers' compensation program.

Democrats have offered a two-year property tax freeze but that failed Wednesday. Talks continue on workers' compensation.

Both House and Senate are in session on Friday.