Illinois School-Funding Sponsor Calls for House Override

The lawmaker responsible for the school funding plan endorsed by the Senate over Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner's veto says the House should vote to override too.

Sen. Andy Manar is a Democrat from Bunker Hill. He told reporters Sunday that a negotiated compromise on the "evidence-based" funding model is still possible. But if there's no deal, the House should override when it convenes Wednesday.

The Senate override vote was 38-19. It upheld the overhaul which ensures no school district gets less money than last year and then pumps new dollars to the neediest districts first. Rauner calls it a "bailout" for mismanaged Chicago schools and made significant changes.

Manar says Republican Rauner's veto was not driven by policy concerns but by politics. But both Rauner and he say they're willing to compromise.