Illinois House Panel Advances School-Funding Change

A House panel has endorsed revising the method for financing Illinois public schools.

An education appropriations committee voted 13-7 Tuesday to advance Homewood Democratic Rep. William Davis' proposal to the floor for Wednesday's final scheduled day of the spring legislative session.

The legislation gives school districts no less money than they received this year. A revised formula then puts more money into districts with the greatest levels of poverty, special needs students and more.

Illinois has the nation's widest spending gap between low- and high-income school districts.

Davis added provisions to the measure to allow poorer districts with high property taxes to substitute newly arrived state funds. Another change ensures new state money goes to the neediest districts regardless of whether the state fails to meet its obligated spending.

Republicans questioned the cost of implementing the changes.