Illinois House Hears Plan To Ensure Abortion Access

By 5 seconds ago

Credit HENRYK SADURA, 123RF STOCK PHOTO

  A Democratic Illinois lawmaker wants to send a message to President Donald Trump by lifting prohibitions on state coverage of abortions.

State Rep. Sara Feigenholtz of Chicago has introduced a measure to prevent Illinois from banning abortions if U.S. Supreme Court protection is overturned. It is scheduled for a Wednesday afternoon hearing. Feigenholtz said the measure would be a "strong message" that Illinois will "remain a place where abortion is legal and acceptable." State law currently states that if the U.S. Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade legalizing abortion is overturned, it would be illegal in Illinois. Oregon is considering a proposal to prevent state rollbacks in federal health coverage under the Affordable Care Act, including abortion.

 

Tags: 
abortion
illinois
Illinois House of Representatives

Related Content

U.S. Abortion Rate Falls To Lowest Level Since Roe v. Wade

By Jan 17, 2017

The abortion rate in the United States fell to its lowest level since the historic Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision legalized abortion nationwide, a new report finds.

The report by the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports legalized abortion, puts the rate at 14.6 abortions per 1,000 women of childbearing age (ages 15-44) in 2014. That's the lowest recorded rate since the Roe decision in 1973. The abortion rate has been declining for decades — down from a peak of 29.3 in 1980 and 1981.

Beshear Will Defend Abortion Ultrasound Law, Won’t Defend 20-Week Ban

By Jan 10, 2017
J. Tyler Franklin/WFPL News, cropped

Update: Gov. Matt Bevin's response added.  

Attorney General Andy Beshear says he will not defend the state if it is sued over a law passed by the state legislature last week banning abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy.