Illinois Governor Set to Sign School Funding Overhaul

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner is set to sign legislation that will change the way the state funds schools.

Rauner says the plan he'll sign Thursday will ensure every child "gets a chance at an excellent education regardless of their parents' income" or where they live.

The long-sought deal gives districts more flexibility on state mandates, allows residents in well-funded districts to try to reduce their property taxes and creates a new tax credit for donations to private school scholarships.

It also provides about $430 million in new funding to Chicago Public Schools. That's roughly $150 million more than the amount Rauner stripped from an earlier plan and railed against as a "bailout."

The Republican says the measure includes "many of the goals I recommended."