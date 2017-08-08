Illinois Gov. Signs Law Allowing 16 and 17-Year-Olds to Join Organ Donation Registry

If you're old enough to drive in Illinois, you're now old enough to be an organ and tissue donor.

Gov. Bruce Rauner signed a law Tuesday authorizing 16- and 17-year-olds to join the statewide registry. Rauner says there are more than 4,700 people in Illinois alone awaiting organ transplants.

About 300 a year die waiting. The "Drive for Life Act" allows anyone 16 or older to join the organ and tissue donor registry when he or she gets a driver's license or state ID.

Parents and guardians have the right to revoke consent until a teen is 18. Democratic Secretary of State Jesse White says he and state legislators have worked on the law with the Mid-America Transplant Services and Gift of Hope .

