Illinois Gas Prices Hit Lowest Point For Season In 12 Years

Illinois gas prices have hit their lowest point in 12 years for the start of summer road trip season.

The Chicago Tribune reports Illinois' average for regular unleaded gas was about 2 cents higher than the national average Monday. But $2.40 per gallon is still 13 cents less than last year's average here.

Beth Mosher is a spokeswoman for AAA Chicago. She says these prices mark Illinois' lowest June starting point since 2005.

Gas prices typically rise during summer and peak around Fourth of July. But Mosher says prices are expected to remain stable this summer.

The downward shift is partially due to low demand and prices that have held for several years.

Average gas prices in Indiana are also down about 20 cents from last year.