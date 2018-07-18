Illinois Fire Departments Share $2.2 Million Grant For Equipment

Fire departments and ambulance services in Illinois will share $2.2 million to purchase safety equipment, protective clothing, breathing apparatus and other needed tools.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal says in a news release the money for the grant comes from what is called the Fire Prevention Fund. A total of 100 agencies will each receive as much as $26,000.

A list of recipients is posted online.

State Fire Marshal Matt Perez says that more than 400 departments across Illinois applied for the grants, requesting a total of about $9 million. He says that with only $2.2 million available, his office could only choose the departments that most needed the equipment.