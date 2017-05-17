Illinois Democrat Running for Governor Calls for Trump's Impeachment

By 1 hour ago

Credit via J.B. Pritzker's website

A Democrat running for Illinois governor in 2018 is calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump. J.B. Pritzker said in a statement on Wednesday the House of Representatives should begin impeachment proceedings. 

He says there are "credible reports" that Trump "obstructed justice in the investigation of the Russian hacking of our democracy."

Pritzker was a top supporter of Hillary Clinton, helping raise millions for her unsuccessful campaign against Trump. The Chicago billionaire says calling for impeachment is "not something done lightly" but that it's necessary.

The White House has that denied Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to shut down an investigation.

Pritzker is among several Democrats hoping to unseat Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner. Others include state Sen. Daniel Biss, businessman Chris Kennedy and Chicago Alderman Ameya Pawar.

Tags: 
J.B. Pritzker
Illinois governor
Donald Trump
Impeachment

Related Content

Former FBI Director Mueller Appointed Special Counsel To Oversee Russia Probe

By 1 hour ago

Updated at 6:53 p.m. ET

The Justice Department is appointing former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to oversee the growing probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and possible ties to Trump associates.

"In my capacity as acting Attorney General, I determined that it is in the public interest for me to exercise my authority and appoint a Special Counsel to assume responsibility for this matter," Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said in a statement.

President Trump's First Foreign Trip Will Include Red-Carpet Welcome In Saudi Arabia

By 1 hour ago

In his first foreign trip as president, Donald Trump will be traveling to a Muslim country on Friday. Not just any Muslim state, but the one with the holiest shrines in Islam.

Saudi Arabia is a place that candidate Trump loved to bash during his campaign.

"Until the oil went down, Saudi Arabia was making a billion dollars a day. We protect them. We protect them. And we protect them for peanuts. So all of that stuff is going to change folks," Trump said last year.

Comer on CNN: Congress Needs to “Take A Deep Breath” Regarding Comey Memo

By 1 hour ago
screenshot via CNN on Twitter

U.S. Congressman James Comer (R-KY Dist. 1) told CNN on Wednesday that members of Congress need to "take a deep breath" with respect to alleged memo from former FBI director James Comey.

Putin Accuses U.S. Of 'Political Schizophrenia' Over Trump And Secrets

By 8 hours ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin says reports that President Trump gave Russian officials highly classified information make him think "the United States has been developing political schizophrenia."

Trump Impeachment Talk Grows From Conspiracy Theory To Mainstream

By 8 hours ago

The elephant in the room whenever talking about President Trump and the Russia investigation is the big I-word — impeachment.

The word had been in the not-so-far reaches of liberal conspiracy talk since Trump was elected. There is a website with more than 976,000 signatures on a petition encouraging Congress to impeach Trump. There is even an "Impeach Donald Trump" Twitter handle.