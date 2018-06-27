Illinois Board Advances Historical Horse Racing Proposal

The Illinois Racing Board has advanced a proposal to allow video gambling on past horse races despite the board's attorney warning that the move would be illegal.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the board unanimously voted Tuesday to form a committee to prepare rules for historical horse racing.

Opponents of the measure say it would be the equivalent of slot-machine gambling at tracks. Track owners have tried for nearly 20 years to get state lawmakers to allow casino-type gambling at their parks.

Advocates argue that the process would be the same as regular horse racing games.

Board General Counsel Michael Pieczonka says he'll explore legal arguments for and against historical horse racing. But he has cautioned the board that he's unsure how it can be done legally.