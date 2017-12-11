Illinois Asks for Public Feedback in Transportation Survey

Illinois transportation officials are asking for the public's input in its annual traveler opinion survey.

The Illinois Department of Transportation survey is available through Dec. 31. It's conducted through the University of Illinois Springfield's Survey Research Office. Respondents are asked about topics like road conditions, ice and snow removal, commuting habits and driving behaviors.

State transportation secretary Randy Blankenhorn says the department wants to be aware of opportunities to improve "how we maintain and grow Illinois' transportation system."

The department has conducted the survey since 2001. This year for the first time it's available online.