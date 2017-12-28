IL Conservative Activists, Legislators Seek Emergency Injunction For Publicly Funded Abortions

Credit HENRYK SADURA/123RF STOCK PHOTO

  Conservative activists and legislators pressing a lawsuit against publicly funded abortions in Illinois are seeking an emergency injunction to prevent the law from taking effect Monday.

The law expands Medicaid and state-employee group health insurance coverage to abortions.

 

The Catholic Thomas More Society will appear in Sangamon County Circuit Court Thursday asking for the injunction.

 

The group said it would stop "tens of thousands of taxpayer-funded abortions in the New Year.

 According to a November report by Reuters, Illinois Republican Governor Bruce Rauner signed the bill in September, upsetting many conservatives.  “I do not think it’s fair to deny poor women the choice that wealthy women have,” Rauner said at the time the bill was signed. The legislation also removes language in Illinois law that states a desire to criminalize abortion if a 1973 U.S. Supreme Court ruling legalizing the procedure is overturned. Democrats adopted that provision after President Donald Trump expressed his opposition to abortion.

Gov. Bruce Rauner
Illinois Medicaid
abortion

