ICE Makes 22 Arrests in Northern Kentucky

By 59 minutes ago

Credit ICE logo, via Twitter

  Immigration and Customs Enforcement - or ICE - has arrested 22 immigration violators in Northern Kentucky. In a release,  ICE said Enforcement and Removal Operations made the arrests during a two-day enforcement action, this week, that involved 20 men and two women.

The agency said the individuals had criminal histories including the assault of a police officer, fraud, forgery and driving under the influence. Four were known fugitives and six were arrested for illegally re-entering the United States after having been deported, which is a felony.

The individuals are from Guatemala, Mexico and Zimbabwe.  Depending on an individual's criminality, re-entry into the U.S. after being deported is a felony punishable by up to 20 years in federal prison after a conviction.

 

Tags: 
immigration

Related Content

Louisville Defends Immigration Ordinance To Feds After Funding Threat

By Kate Howard 2 hours ago
WFPL, screenshot

  Louisville officials defended the city’s new immigration ordinance in a letter to the U.S. Department of Justice Friday that called concerns about federal law violations inaccurate and out of context.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement Arrests Five People in Owensboro

By Oct 2, 2017
WWW.ICE.GOV

  New details have been released about five people arrested in Owensboro, Kentucky last week by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE.