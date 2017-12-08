ICE Makes 22 Arrests in Northern Kentucky

Immigration and Customs Enforcement - or ICE - has arrested 22 immigration violators in Northern Kentucky. In a release, ICE said Enforcement and Removal Operations made the arrests during a two-day enforcement action, this week, that involved 20 men and two women.

The agency said the individuals had criminal histories including the assault of a police officer, fraud, forgery and driving under the influence. Four were known fugitives and six were arrested for illegally re-entering the United States after having been deported, which is a felony.

The individuals are from Guatemala, Mexico and Zimbabwe. Depending on an individual's criminality, re-entry into the U.S. after being deported is a felony punishable by up to 20 years in federal prison after a conviction.