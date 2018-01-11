How to Stay on Track With New Year's Resolutions

Data suggests many have already strayed from their New Year’s resolutions. Murray State University professor Dr. Michael Bordieri visited Sounds Good to discuss how people can stick to their resolutions and make positive changes during the new year.

Tracy Ross speaks with Dr. Michael Bordieri

Change can be difficult. Most behavior change is not very rewarding in the short run. People have a tendency to beat themselves up when their attempts at change go awry.

By arranging their environments for success, however, and setting up rewards along the way, people can begin to see the long-term benefits of change. Research suggests even the act of simply recording data can improve the chances of making and sustaining change. Bordieri speaks with Tracy Ross about how to stay on track.