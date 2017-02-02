How Climate Change Could Impact Eagles in Western Kentucky

Warming temperatures could have an effect on eagles in western Kentucky. John Pollpeter is Lead Naturalist at the Land Between the Lakes Woodlands Nature Station. He said climate change is a factor in determining species population.

Migrating eagles add to the LBL population and if temperatures are warm up north, eagles have no incentive to fly south. Pollpeter said eagles may struggle from other climate change-related factors:

“Stronger storms are something that is predicted with climate change. That threatens baby bald eagles. It could also put them in more competition from things like ospreys. If it's warmer temperatures, osprey could be flying up a bit sooner. We don’t know what the factors will be when the cycles become disruptant,” Pollpeter said.

Despite climate change concerns, a recent mid-winter eagle count found an increase in population at Land Between the Lakes. Tim Johnson, an Interpretive Naturalist at the Woodlands Nature Station, said the results of the count found 137 eagles compared to last season’s 94 eagles. The birds migrate to western Kentucky from the Great Lakes region and the weather has a lot to do with their seasonal population.

“Most of the Eagles that we see here in Land Between the Lakes will migrate Southward from the Great Lakes area. There is a factor that affects that. If it doesn’t get cold and have a really harsh winter up there, we will see fewer eagles that migrate here to spend the winter,” Johnson said.

According to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association climate data, the Great Lakes experienced below average temperatures while Kentucky climates experienced warmer temperatures in December 2016. In line with predictions, Johnson said the eagle population in Land Between the Lakes is “outstanding.”