Houston Resident Organizes Relief Efforts In Hometown Paducah

A Paducah native and Murray State alumna who lives in Houston is in Paducah organizing relief efforts for Harvey victims in Texas.

Lindsey Bainbridge and her family moved to Texas in 2009. She was visiting family in the region when the hurricane ravaged Houston. She said her family’s neighborhood is safe- but said she feels she needs to help those impacted.

“We just watch it constantly and we can’t believe that it is as bad as it looks." Bainbridge said. "And we just felt so helpless sitting here and doing nothing, so we wanted to get some donations together and take them back.”

Bainbridge is working with Healing Projects in Paducah to collect donations to take back to Houston.

In a post on Facebook, Bainbridge says these items are currently needed: underwear and socks in all sizes (newly purchased), body wash and soap, deodorant, tooth paste and tooth brushes, adult incontinence products, feminine products, pain medication, diabetic supplies, earplugs, blankets, towels, pillows and sheets, hoodies, jackets, sweaters, snacks, pet food, pet crates, baby formula, baby diapers, baby wipes, baby food, cleaning wipes, gallon zip lock bags, reusable tote bags, large plastic containers and trash bags.

She said out of those items, towels, bedding, toiletries, diapers (adult and baby) and baby formula are the most needed.

Donations can be dropped off at Healing Projects in Paducah between 4:30 and 6:00 on Tuesday. Drop off hours for Wednesday will be between 11:00 and 1:00 during the day and between 5:00 and 8:00 at night. Healing Projects is located at 1200 Jefferson St. in Paducah.