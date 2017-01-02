House Fire Kills Two Children In Martin, Tennessee

A house fire in Martin Tennessee last night claimed the life of two children. Martin Fire and Police Departments found the house fully engulfed in flames after receiving a call around 9:30 p.m. Multiple fire agencies fought the blaze for about four hours before they were able to extinguish the fire. The two individuals that were confirmed dead were children of elementary school age. Martin Police, Fire, and Tennessee Bomb and Arson are investigating the incident and the bodies have been sent to Memphis for autopsies.