Horse Exports To China Begin After 2 Year Lapse

Kentucky agriculture officials expect an economic boost from renewed horse trading. 

 It's been two years since the last American horses where shipped to China.

Kentucky Thoroughbred Association Director Chauncey Morris said trade stopped because of China’s concern over equine infectious anemia.  '

He said Chinese officials have now been convinced exported horses are protected from the disease. 

He said Chinese veterinarians conducted a health audit on Kentucky horses last spring. Morris says the trade accord means increased opportunities for Kentucky race horses.

“Absolutely, and also I’d say increased opportunity for Chinese owners to come here and quite possibly invest here in Kentucky ," he said. 

Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles said horses including Thoroughbreds, saddlebreds, and quarter horses could be delivered in early 2018. 

