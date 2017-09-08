Related Program: 
Hopkinsville's 30th Annual Pow Wow This Weekend

By & Melanie Davis 1 hour ago

Charles Mesteth dances at the 2016 Trail of Tears Intertribal PowWow in Hopkinsville, KY.
Credit Trail of Tears PowWow, Facebook

The 30th Annual Trail of Tears Pow Wow, located in Hopkinsville, KY, happening this weekend.

Event Organizer Peg Hays provides a brief history of the Trail of Tears park, which is one of the few documented sites of actual trail and campsites used during the forced removal of the Cherokee people.

Hays also discusses the dances, story-telling, homemade goods, and delicious treats visitors can expect to find at the park.

Dance competitions take place at 11:30 am and 6 pm on Saturday the 9th and 1:00 pm on Sunday the 10th. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12, and kids under 6 get in for free. All money goes towards maintenance of the Trail of Tears Commemorative Park. 

For more information, visit trailoftears.org or call 270-885-9096. 

Tags: 
Pow Wow
Trail of Tears Pow Wow
Intertribal Pow-wow
Trail of Tears
Trail of Tears Commission
Trail of Tears Park
Native American
Native American History

Related Content

Trail of Tears Weekend Offers Glimpse of Life 175 Years Ago and Earlier

By May 11, 2017
Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park, via Facebook, cropped

Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park is gearing up for a Trail of Tears Weekend this Friday and Saturday. The cultural event gives guests an opportunity to step back in time and imagine what life was like in the region 175 years ago and prior. 

Celebrate Native American Heritage at Hopkinsville Intertribal Pow Wow

By Kate Lochte & Sep 3, 2014
Trail of Tears PowWow, Facebook

Trail of Tears Commemorative Park in Hopkinsville hosts its 27th Annual Pow Wow this weekend. Native Americans from across the nation come to compete in dances to the beat of authentic drumming, as well as to share fellowship with each other camping in the park. Trail of Tears Commissioner Peg Hays tells us more about the activities surrounding the dance circle on Sounds Good.