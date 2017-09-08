Hopkinsville's 30th Annual Pow Wow This Weekend

The 30th Annual Trail of Tears Pow Wow, located in Hopkinsville, KY, happening this weekend.

Event Organizer Peg Hays provides a brief history of the Trail of Tears park, which is one of the few documented sites of actual trail and campsites used during the forced removal of the Cherokee people.

Hays also discusses the dances, story-telling, homemade goods, and delicious treats visitors can expect to find at the park.

Dance competitions take place at 11:30 am and 6 pm on Saturday the 9th and 1:00 pm on Sunday the 10th. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12, and kids under 6 get in for free. All money goes towards maintenance of the Trail of Tears Commemorative Park.

For more information, visit trailoftears.org or call 270-885-9096.