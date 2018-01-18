The Hopkinsville League of Women Voters Presents a Forum on Sexual Harassment

The Hopkinsville-Christian County League of Women Voters is hosting with other local organizations next month a forum on sexual harassment in the workplace.

The event features an expert panel that will provide information on sexual harassment and answer audience questions.

Martha White is the President of the Hopkinsville-Christian County League of Women Voters. She said the event is in response to issues being addressed in the media.

“We just want to talk about the issue and bring it to light and give the audience the chance to have their questions answered. Hopefully, we can do that in a very nonpartisan, very open, and respectful way,” said White.

Topics include defining illegal behavior, an employee's obligations within the workplace, how to report issues and options available to victims.

The forum is February 1st at the Hopkinsville Community College Auditorium at 5:30pm.

The League of Women Voters of Hopkinsville-Christian County hosts the forum in partnership with the Human Relations Commission of Hopkinsville, the Hopkinsville Community College, the Hopkinsville Young Democrats and the Young Republicans of Hopkinsville.

The panel includes: Tom Wallace, an HR professional with more than 30 years of experience; Dr. Ken Casey, professor at HCC; Carolyn Self, MS, LCSW – retired, and Jack Lackey, Attorney.