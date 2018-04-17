Hopkinsville Convention Center Expansion to Include Holiday Inn

The James E. Bruce Convention Center Board is moving expansion efforts forward with the announcement of a new hotel.

The 100‐room Holiday Inn will be located adjacent to the Convention Center in Hopkinsville and is expected to bring at least 30 new jobs.

Board Chair Darrell Gustafson said expansion efforts also include an indoor Sportsplex and an additional 14,000 square feet to the conference center. He said the city estimates a 25 percent increase in economic activity from the new additions.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the hotel is on April 23 at 11 a.m. and is open to the public. Gustafson said the hotel construction could be completed by next spring.

 

