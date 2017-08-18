Hopkinsville Community College Narrows Presidential Candidates to Three

Three candidates in the Hopkinsville Community College presidential search are visiting campus next week for interviews.

They are D. Ryan Carstens, David Bathe and Alissa Young. Carstens is the former president of Spokane Community College in Washington, and Bathe has been chancellor of Ivy Tech Community College-Lafayette in Indiana since 2004. Young is the current chief academic officer at HCC.

Carstens and Bathe will be on campus on August 24, and Young follows on August 25.

Each candidate will meet with the public as well as the campus community and local leaders. The selection process is expected to be completed by the end of the month.

The expected start date for the new president is October 1.