Hopkinsville-Christian County League Of Women Voters Set-Up Forum On Healthcare

  The Hopkinsville-Christian County League of Women Voters is holding an informational forum this month on the rising costs of health care.

NPR reports that a 2016 study from the Kaiser Family Foundation shows deductibles rose about eight times faster than wages in the past 10 years.

 

The forum will feature local medical professionals and insurance providers giving their perspective on why the cost of health care and health insurance are rising.

 

Speakers will include: Mack Major, owner of Higgins Insurance, Dr. Terry Fuqua, a retired physician, Michael Howard PhD and Vice President of Research For Baptist Health, and a local pharmacist.

 

The league will hold an expanded forum on different aspects of health care in Spring 2018. The first part of the “Who Knew Healthcare Could Be So Complicated?” forum is in the Christian County city hall on September 25 beginning at 6 p.m.

 

