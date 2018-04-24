Hopkinsville-Christian Co. League of Women Voters Hosts Primary Candidate Debates

The League of Women Voters of Hopkinsville-Christian County is hosting a series of primary candidate debates beginning this week.

The series begins Tuesday night featuring candidates for Coroner and Circuit Court Clerk.

Thursday, the candidates for City Council will debate. Monday will feature the Christian County Sheriff candidates and next Thursday will feature the candidates for Magistrates.

The series concludes on Thursday, May 8 with the Democratic candidates for U.S. Representative and Republican candidates for District Four State Representative.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization.

The debates are in the Hopkinsville City Council Chambers and begin at 6 p.m.

The primary election is on May 22.

Here is the schedule, per LWV:

Tuesday, April 24, 6:00 - 7:00

Coroner

Milton Brooks

Zachoriah Lamb

Scott Daniel

Jane McKnight

Circuit Court Clerk

Trinity Haddock

Page Parker

Thursday, April 26, 6:00 - 7:35

City Council

Darvin Adams

Thomas Grant

Wendell Lynch

Shannon Worden

Faye Oglesby

Terry Parker

Monday, April 30, 6:00 - 7:45

Christian County Sheriff

Tyler DeArmond

Chuck Inman

Julius Cattlett, Sr.

James Drago

Lynn Moe

Kahle Morris

Jerry Pepper

Thursday, May 3, 6:00 - 7:30

Magistrates

Kenneth Bates

Magaline Ferguson

Richard Liebe

William Buddy Oglesby

Robert Webb

George Barnett

Tuesday, May 8, 6:00 - 7:30

US Representative

Paul Walker

Alonzo Pennington

Kentucky State Representative