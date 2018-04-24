Hopkinsville-Christian Co. League of Women Voters Hosts Primary Candidate Debates

Credit Matt Markgraf, WKMS

The League of Women Voters of Hopkinsville-Christian County is hosting a series of primary candidate debates beginning this week. 

The series begins Tuesday night featuring candidates for Coroner and Circuit Court Clerk. 

Thursday, the candidates for City Council will debate. Monday will feature the Christian County Sheriff candidates and next Thursday will feature the candidates for Magistrates.

The series concludes on Thursday, May 8 with the Democratic candidates for U.S. Representative and Republican candidates for District Four State Representative.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization.

The debates are in the Hopkinsville City Council Chambers and begin at 6 p.m.

The primary election is on May 22.

Here is the schedule, per LWV:

Tuesday, April 24, 6:00 - 7:00

Coroner

  • Milton Brooks
  • Zachoriah Lamb
  • Scott Daniel
  • Jane McKnight

Circuit Court Clerk

  • Trinity Haddock
  • Page Parker

Thursday, April 26, 6:00 - 7:35

City Council

  • Darvin Adams
  • Thomas Grant
  • Wendell Lynch
  • Shannon Worden
  • Faye Oglesby
  • Terry Parker

Monday, April 30, 6:00 - 7:45

Christian County Sheriff

  • Tyler DeArmond
  • Chuck Inman
  • Julius Cattlett, Sr.
  • James Drago
  • Lynn Moe
  • Kahle Morris
  • Jerry Pepper

Thursday, May 3, 6:00 - 7:30

Magistrates

  • Kenneth Bates
  • Magaline Ferguson
  • Richard Liebe
  • William Buddy Oglesby
  • Robert Webb
  • George Barnett

Tuesday, May 8, 6:00 - 7:30

US Representative

  • Paul Walker
  • Alonzo Pennington

Kentucky State Representative

  • Lynn Bechler
  • Fred Stubblefield
Hopkinsville-Christian County League Of Women Voters
2018 Election