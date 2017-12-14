Hopkinsville to Break Ground for Sportsplex and Convention Center Expansion

The Hopkinsville-Christian County community plans to break ground on an indoor sportsplex and expansion of the convention center.

The $5,568,510 sportsplex will feature an approximately 54,000 square foot multipurpose facility to host recreational and tournament events. Amenities include an indoor turf field, volleyball and basketball courts, and flexibility to host ‘non-sport’ events.

A $3,286,500 investment in the James E. Bruce Convention Center will allow for an additional 14,800 square feet of space.

The projects are funded through the Hopkinsville-Christian County WINS collaboration. The joint city-county plan focuses on investing in wellness, infrastructure, and neighborhood projects benefiting the community.

The ceremony is on December 18 at 2 pm adjacent to the Convention Center.