Hopkins Co. Sheriff: Hanson Bank Robbery Suspect Still At Large

By Cory Sharber 2 hours ago

Credit Courtesy of Hopkins County Sheriff's Office

The suspect involved in a bank robbery in Hopkins County on Monday is still at large.

According to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, a black male subject entered the US Bank in Hanson at 10:22 a.m. Monday, brandished a weapon and demanded money. He then fled on foot towards Hanson Elementary School with a undisclosed amount of cash. Police were notified at 10:24 a.m. and arrived at 10:29 a.m.

The subject was wearing dark pants, a dark zippered hoodie and a bandana covering his face and is believed to be approximately 5’7 to 5’8 in height. His whereabouts are unknown.

Major Will Coursey did not rule out a possible connection to a similar robbery in Morton’s Gap last month.

If anyone saw this subject or has information regarding this case please contact Detective Joe Stratton at 270-821- 5661.

