In Hometown Hopkinsville, ‘From Clients to Crooks’ Author to Talk Secret World of Politics

The author of a book focusing on the secret world of elected officials returns home to Christian County on Thursday to speak about her work. Leslie Sorrell is a Hopkinsville native.

Her book is titled From Clients to Crooks-An Insider Reveals the Real Washington D.C. At the age of 28, Sorrell began a political consulting firm in Texas.

She worked for candidates including Mitt Romney, Senator Rand Paul, and former Majority Leader Eric Cantor.

Sorrell speaks Thursday at 5 p.m. at the Hopkinsville-Christian County Library.