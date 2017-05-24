Here's How Kentucky's Pension Funds Became So Underfunded

By 30 minutes ago

Credit iStockPhoto

A Daviess County lawmaker isn’t surprised by a consultant’s report released this week that shows how Kentucky’s pension systems became the worst funded in the nation. 

A consultant’s report released this week shows the systems combined have seen nearly $7 billion in negative cash flow since 2005, as benefits paid to retirees greatly exceeded appropriated funding. 

State Senator Joe Bowen of Owensboro co-chairs the Public Pension Oversight Board.  He says there are a number of reasons why the retirement plans got into the current crisis. 

For one, the state has been basing contributions to pension plans on a level percent of payroll rather than a level dollar.

"We funded based on an anticipation of payroll growth that never happened," Bowen told WKU Public Radio.  "Instead of just a level dollar funding mechanism, we used a percent of payroll, and the payroll never happened, so we kept getting further and further behind."

The unfunded liability growth is also blamed on past state legislatures failing to make required contributions, bad forecasts by actuaries, and not pre-funding cost-of-living adjustments for retirees.

Experts say Kentucky needs to boost its pension funding about $700 million annually to keep the plans solvent.  That's in addition to the $2 billion the state will spend on the retirement systems in the fiscal year that begins July 1.

Bowen adds the state must make structural changes to the pension systems and determine how to generate the additional revenue to make payments to current and future retirees.  Governor Bevin plans to call a special legislative session on pensions and tax reform later this year.

© 2017 WKU Public Radio

Tags: 
pension
Joe Bowen
Public Pension Oversight Board

Related Content

Report Reveals How Funding Shortfall Could Put Kentucky Pension Systems at Risk

By May 22, 2017
Sergey Kuzmin, 123rf stock photo

A financial consultation company Monday presented a report to the Public Pension Oversight Board describing how Kentucky’s pension systems became the worst funded systems in the United States.

Why Kentucky's Public Pension Debt Just Grew by $2 Billion

By May 18, 2017
Sergey Kuzmin, 123RF Stock Photo

Kentucky's public pension debt grew by roughly $2 billion on Thursday when state regulators made dramatic changes to long-held investment assumptions. 

Mending Mining Country: Three Ways Trump Could Help Miners And Coal Communities

By & & Benny Becker (OVR) & Jeff Young (OVR) May 15, 2017
Alexandra Kanik | Ohio Valley ReSource

Coal country is waiting to see if President Trump’s rollbacks of environmental regulations will boost the mining business. But some bipartisan proposals before Congress offer different ways to help. Ohio Valley ReSource reporters offer some analysis of three ideas that could help to mend mining country.

McConnell’s Dual Role In Miners’ Benefits Saga

By May 4, 2017
Becca Schimmel | Ohio Valley ReSource

Retired miners will not lose their health benefits, as had been feared, thanks to last-minute action from Congress. However, Congress did not act on the miners’ faltering pension benefits fund, which supports some 43,000 retired miners in the Ohio Valley region.

Teachers Continue Lawsuit Against State For Underfunded Pensions

By Apr 25, 2017
Sergey Kuzmin, 123rf Stock Photo

As Gov. Matt Bevin mulls whether to call a special session to deal with the state’s ailing pension system and tax structure, a class action lawsuit brought against the state by aggrieved teacher pensioners continues to make its way through the court system.