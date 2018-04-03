Heavy Storms Move Through West Kentucky Region

Update: Thunderstorms with heavy rain are moving out of the region Tuesday evening. Driving conditions may still be hazardous in the region. The storms brought several tornado warnings and a few confirmed tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service in Paducah:

--

NWS radar and weather spotters have reported several tornadoes in the region:

In Central Graves County, at 7:41, a confirmed tornado was located over Mayfield, moving northeast at 40 mph. At 7:36, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Mayfield, moving northeast at 40 mph. Radar indicated rotation.

In Hickman County, at 7:13, a radar confirmed tornado was spotted in the northern part of the county. According to scanner traffic in Hickman County, a tree has fallen on top of a trailer.

In Crittenden County, at 7:04, a confirmed tornado was located near Salem, or 9 miles west of Marion, moving east at 55 mph. The tornado was confirmed by NWS radar.

According to the National Weather Service, Muhlenberg County Dispatch reported at 6:10 p.m. a tornado touching down periodically near Highway 181 north of Greenville. Weather officials say this alleged tornado is unconfirmed. A severe storm capable of producing a tornado was located over Central City.

A tornado watch is in effect regionwide until 8 p.m. Forecasters say damaging winds and large hail are also possible.

Original Story:

The National Weather Service in Paducah is warning of potentially severe thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon with a possibility for tornadoes and hail.

Meteorologist Pat Spoden said the storm system will move west to east across the region. It will hit southern Illinois around 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. and western Kentucky between 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. It will reach the Hopkinsville area between 7:00 and 9:00 p.m.

Spoden said the storms will start as a thin line in the west and break up into different segments when it crosses the Mississippi.

He said because of this, there will be a possibility for more storms to develop ahead of the line.

“If there are storms that do develop ahead of the line, they’re the threat for bigger hail and stronger tornadoes. The line itself, probably more damaging winds, but an embedded tornado- probably not out of the question for this time of year," said Spoden.

NWS said there is a medium threat level for tornadoes and a high threat level for damaging winds.

Spoden said before the storms arrive winds might reach 45 miles per hour. He said during the storms, winds could reach 70 miles per hour.

This story has been updated and will be updated further as the storm moves through the region.