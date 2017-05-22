Heavy Rainfall Has Many Illinois Farmers Worried About Crops

Heavy rainfall across much of Illinois late last month has left many corn farmers wondering what will become of their crops.

The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan reports that most of the corn has been planted around the state but there is a concern that the flooding of some fields caused by more than a foot of rain — particularly in southern Illinois — will force them to replant their fields.

Monsanto agronomist Jared Webb says a quarter of the corn fields that have already been planted might have to be replanted. He says that about 20 percent of the soybeans have been planted and some of them may also need replanting.