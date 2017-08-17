Health Inspectors Mobilized To Prevent Foodborne Illnesses During Solar Eclipse

By 53 minutes ago

Credit Constantin Sava, 123rf

More than 150 food vendors are expected to arrive in Christian County this weekend to serve eclipse tourists.

Health Education Manager Amanda Bassingthwaite says the Christian County Health Department is taking precautions to ensure the health and safety of more than 500,000 visitors expected to arrive for the event. Bassingthwaite says inspectors will be stopping by food vendors to make sure protocols are in place to prevent any foodborne outbreaks.

“You just have your typical food borne illnesses such as salmonella I mean gosh there’s lots of em that you can get by not properly serving your food where it’s typically gonna be really hot. So food that’s cooked it needs to stay hot or stay at the certain temperature so there’s no food borne illnesses cultured in the food,” said Bassingthwaite.

Bassingthwaite says all vendors must obtain a permit from the local health department before selling food to customers. According to the National Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Kentucky has reported over 7,000 foodborne illnesses since 2010.

 

 

Tags: 
2017 Solar Eclipse
foodborne illness
Salmonella

Related Content

5 Tips to Stay Safe Viewing the Solar Eclipse

By & 18 hours ago
NASA/Google Maps

More than half a million visitors are expected to be in the area for Monday’s total solar eclipse. On Sounds Good, Tracy Ross and U.S. Forest Service Fire Prevention Officer Jaye Gilmore discuss how people can safely enjoy this astronomical event of a lifetime.

KYTC Spokesman: Eclipse Travelers Should Bring “A Five Gallon Bucket of Patience”

By Aug 15, 2017
CREDIT GREATAMERICANECLIPSE.COM

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Spokesman Keith Todd says travelers should bring “a five gallon bucket of patience” when coming to see the total solar eclipse.

UFO Festival in West Kentucky Expects 20,000 People On Eclipse Weekend

By Aug 3, 2017
Kelly Little Green Men Days festival Facebook Page

 An annual UFO festival in a town outside of Hopkinsville is preparing for a major influx of visitors during the August 21st total solar eclipse.

Pennyroyal Scuba Center Offers an Underwater Experience for Viewing the Eclipse

By Liz Tretter 4 hours ago
Pennyroyal Scuba Center Blue Springs Resort Inc. via Facebook

A group of certified scuba divers will witness the total solar eclipse from a rock quarry in Hopkinsville.