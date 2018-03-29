Harlan County Miner Dies in Conveyor Belt Accident

A 29-year-old eastern Kentucky man was killed Wednesday in a coal mining accident in Harlan County. Hubert Grubbs suffered fatal injuries in a conveyer belt accident at a Panther Mine in Cumberland.

Officials with the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet say Grubbs was splicing a conveyer belt when the machine started unexpectedly, causing fatal injuries.

All mining operations were shut down after the fatality and are being suspended while an investigation into the fatal accident continues. The mine is in the process of a full inspection.

15 citations for non-compliance have been issued and one closure order. The closure has been abated and all but six non-compliance citations have been abated.

Six analyst observations were performed at the mine, the last one being on January 11th.

© 2018 WEKU