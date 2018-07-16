Groundbreaking Set For $50M DAE-IL USA Facility In Murray

  • Rendering of Murray, Ky. facility.
    Courtesy of Murray State University Town & Gown, cropped from release.

The ceremonial groundbreaking of a $50 million automotive parts manufacturing facility in Murray is scheduled for July 23. 

State and local officials announced last December that South Korea-based DAE-IL Corporation is building a 295,000 square-foot facility in the Murray West Industrial Park, creating 120 full-time jobs.

The company will produce gears for the automotive industry at the Murray location.

Following a brief shovel ceremony outside at 2 p.m., speaking will be inside the adjacent Murray-West Spec Building.

