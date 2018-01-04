Grimes Glad to See Plug Pulled on Voter Fraud Commission

By 10 hours ago

Credit WKU PUBLIC RADIO

Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes said she’s not surprised a federal commission on voter fraud has been shut down.

Grimes and a majority of Secretaries of State across the nation refused to submit voter information to the commission, which was set up by President Trump last year.

Trump claimed he lost the 2016 popular vote only because of massive voter fraud. Grimes said the commission never should have been a reality.

“What we have seen from the beginning is the President’s efforts not only to alleviate his own ego, but to create a fiction in the American public that there is massive, widespread voter fraud in this nation,” Grimes said. “It’s certainly not true. Major study after major study has said you’re more likely to get hit by lightning.”

While she’s happy the commission has been disbanded, Grimes added she’s concerned about reports that the commission’s work will be transferred to the Department of Homeland Security.

Grimes said she’ll remain a vocal opponent of any efforts by the federal government to increase its influence over how states conduct their elections.

President Trump didn’t acknowledge the commission’s inability to find evidence of fraud, but said he was disbanding it due to ongoing legal challenges.

Multiple lawsuits were filed against the commission. Some Republican members of the panel said those legal challenges hobbled the commission's ability to function.

