Grimes: 2016 Presidential Election Turnout in Kentucky was 60 Percent

Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes confirmed Tuesday nearly 60% of Kentucky voters cast ballots in last November's presidential election.

The State Board of Elections recently finalized voter credit for the cycle. Grimes said more Kentuckians than ever voted in the 2016 election.

However, the percent of electorate voting slightly declined since 2012.

Four percent more Republicans than Democrats voted and forty-five percent of independent or other party-affiliated voters cast ballots.

Turnout was strongest among Republican men 62 years old and older followed by Republican women between the ages of 50 and 61.

The lowest turnout was among women, 25 to 34 years old.