Great Smoky Mountains Superintendent Heads to Washington

The superintendent of Great Smoky Mountains National Park is heading to Washington temporarily as acting superintendent of National Mall and Memorial Parks.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports that Great Smoky Mountains said in a news release that Cassius Cash will serve 120 days in the post starting Sept. 18.

Cash has been Great Smoky Mountains superintendent for nearly three years and previously was superintendent at Boston National Historical Park and Boston African American National Historic Site.

He said in a statement from the National Park Service he looked forward to returning to manage an urban park.

Great Smoky Mountains Deputy Superintendent Clayton Jordan will serve as superintendent during Cash's assignment.

Gay Vietzke is leaving the National Mall and Memorial Parks position to become the National Park Service's Northeast Region director.