Grayson Announces Departure from Northern Kentucky Chamber

Trey Grayson is leaving the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.  The former Republican politician says he is “looking at other options,” but has not yet decided on his next career move. 

Grayson has served as president and CEO of Chamber since 2014. 

“Trey has accomplished many great things as the leader of our Chamber and presided over one of the best legislative sessions for Kentucky businesses in recent history,” said Brent Cooper, who will serve as interim president of the Chamber. “I know I speak for the entire Chamber membership and staff as well as the Northern Kentucky community when I say that we are extremely grateful that Trey came back home to lead our organization.”

news release says Grayson's last day with the business group will be June 9, although he will hold an advisory role for the next couple of months. 

Prior to joining the Chamber, Grayson spent three years leading the Institute of Politics at Harvard University.  Before that, he served two terms as Kentucky’s Secretary of State. 

Grayson said in the past that he would consider a return to politics.

