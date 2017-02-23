Grant for Nearly $2M to Help Displaced West KY Coal Workers

More than 20 counties in far western Kentucky are receiving a $1,989,194 grant to expand training and employment for displaced coal industry workers.

The U.S Department of Labor approved the funds this week to go to the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet. Efforts will assist in reemployment services for approximately 175 workers in counties comprising the Jackson Purchase and Pennyrile Regions. The National Dislocated Worker Grant is a multi-agency effort to invest in training and occupational skills development in communities impacted by changes in the coal economy.

The funds will serve the counties of Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Todd, Trigg, Union and Webster.