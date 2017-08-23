Grand Champ Ham from Kuttawa Business to be Auctioned at Charity Breakfast

A prize ham from a business in Kuttawa will be auctioned off at an annual Kentucky State Fair breakfast charity event.

The Kentucky Farm Bureau is hosting the 54th Country Ham Breakfast and Auction Thursday. Broadbent Hams won the grand champion prize for its country ham. Proceeds will benefit a Kentucky charity of the auction winner’s choosing.

The event typically draws more than 1,500 guests from across the state. The Kentucky Farm Bureau has raised nearly $10 million for charity since the event began in 1964.

Broadbent has won the grand prize more than a dozen times. Their 2014 winning ham was sold for $2 million.

The hams are judged on their aroma, shape, color and lean-to-fat ratio.