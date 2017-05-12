Governor Bevin On Revenues And Tax Changes

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin doesn’t anticipate the special legislative session planned later this year to provide all the tax reform solutions.

The governor offered his thoughts on tax changes following his participation in Lexington’s ribbon cutting of a new Valvoline corporate headquarters. The governor reiterated his intent to call lawmakers back to Frankfort for a tax session before the end of the year. But, Bevin says it won’t be a session to end all sessions on tax reform.

“Not everything we would like to get done will get done necessarily in this single session," he said. "I mean taxes are an ongoing thing, not only for Kentucky, but for every state, everywhere. There’s always some moving part.”

Regarding the projected $113 million state revenue shortfall come the end of June, Governor Bevin says it could end up being a smaller amount. Either way, Bevin says steps will be taken to make sure the budget balances, but he adds, quote, “we have it well in hand.”