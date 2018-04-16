Governor Bevin Makes Appointments to State Board of Education

Governor Bevin has announced his appointments to the Kentucky Board of Education. They include a former gubernatorial competitor and a former spokeswoman in his office.

The governor’s list of appointees to the board which oversees public education K through 12 statewide includes Hal Heiner. Heiner is leaving his state cabinet position as secretary of Education and Workforce Development to take on this role. Heiner also ran against Governor Bevin in the last gubernatorial primary.

The governor also selected Amanda Stamper, his former communications director, to serve on the Board of Education. The other appointments to the state board are Kathy Gornik, Tracey Cusik, Joe Papalia, Laura Timberlake, and Ben Cunndiff.

These appointments come just days after a general assembly session which included much debate over public education pensions and funding.