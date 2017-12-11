Gov. Bevin Might Not Call Special Session to Overhaul Pension Systems

By 2 hours ago

Credit J. Tyler Franklin, WFPL.org

Kentucky's governor has acknowledged for the first time he might not call a special session of the state legislature to overhaul one of the country's worst funded public pension systems.

Governor Matt Bevin has said repeatedly he would call a special session of the state legislature before the end of the year to address the pension issue. But his proposal has received significant opposition from state employees and even members of his own political party.

Last week, 47 Republican House members signed a letter asking him not to call a special session this year. Bevin told reporters Monday there is still a chance he could call the legislature back to Frankfort next week to vote on the bill. But he said lawmakers could take up the issue during the session scheduled to begin Jan. 2.

Tags: 
Governor Matt Bevin
Special Session

Related Content

Kentucky Democrats Hope For Bevin, Trump Backlash

By Nov 26, 2017
Kentucky Democratic Party

The new chair of Kentucky’s Democratic Party is banking on voters pushing back against Republicans’ near-total control of state government and congressional offices.

Kentucky Launching Opioid Addiction Help Line

By Nov 17, 2017
123RF Stock Photo

Kentucky is spending $500,000 dollars to create a telephone helpline for people with opioid addiction.