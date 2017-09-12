GOP Tennessee Gubernatorial Candidates Not Happy with Recent Gas Tax Hike

The ink may be dry on a new state law raising the price of gas, but that doesn't mean Tennessee Republicans running for governor are happy with it.

The law boosts funding for road projects through Tennessee's first gas tax hike in 28 years. The 4-cent hike on the tax on each gallon of gas went into effect in July, and the law calls for further 1-cent increases in each of the next two years.

Franklin businessman Bill Lee told Nashville business leaders Tuesday that the hike disproportionately hurts rural Tennesseans who often have to travel farther to go to work.

House Speaker Beth Harwell of Nashville says she wants to explore new road funding mechanisms.

Former state Sen. Mae Beavers of Mt. Juliet has made repealing the tax increase a major part of her campaign platform.

