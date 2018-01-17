GOP Senator Offers Bill To Legalize Marijuana In Kentucky

By 2 minutes ago

Credit IVAN MIKHAYLOV, 123RF STOCK PHOTO

  A member of the Republican leadership team in the Kentucky Senate has introduced a bill aimed at legalizing marijuana.

Sen. Dan Seum said Wednesday that Kentucky should join the legalization trend flourishing elsewhere. Eight states and the District of Columbia have legalized marijuana for recreational use.

 

His bill would allow adults 21 or older to legally use marijuana. It also would legalize production and sale of pot.

 

Seum estimates the cash-strapped state would generate between $100 million and $200 million in revenue annually by taxing the production, sale and consumption of marijuana.

 

His bill faces long odds in the legislature.

 

Senate President Robert Stivers said he's known Seum for 20-plus years, but this is one issue he can't agree with him on. Seum serves in GOP leadership as caucus chair.

Tags: 
Recreational Marijuana
kentucky medical marijuana

Related Content

Is Medicinal Marijuana Risky or Rewarding?

By & Melanie Davis Oct 18, 2017
urospoteko, 123rf Stock Photo

Psychology professor Dr. Michael Bordieri visits Tracy Ross on Sound Good to discuss the potential benefits and downfalls of marijuana use for medicinal purposes. 

Democrats Propose Bill To Legalize Medical Cannabis In Kentucky

By Jan 11, 2018
Ivan Mikhaylov, 123rf stock photo

Kentuckians with certain medical conditions would be able to get a prescription for cannabis under a bill filed by two Democratic lawmakers and promoted by Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes.