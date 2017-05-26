GOP Field for TN Governor Expected to Become More Crowded

The candidate pool seeking to succeed term-limited Republican Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam is likely to grow since the recent legislative session.

Several potential gubernatorial candidates had said they would wait to make up their minds until the legislature concluded business for the year. Republican state senator Mark Green said he will decide by Monday about re-booting his campaign after halting it while seeking confirmation as President Donald Trump's nominee for Army secretary.

Green withdrew from consideration for that post earlier this month. State House Speaker Beth Harwell and Senate Majority Leader Mark Norris also said they are close to making up their minds about bids for the GOP nomination.