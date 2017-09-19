GOP Donor Launches Super PAC to Support Corker Challenger

Tennessee car dealership owner Lee Beaman is launching a super PAC to support Andy Ogles' bid for the U.S. Senate seat held by Republican Bob Corker.

Ogles is the former state director of Americans for Prosperity, the political arm of conservative billionaire brothers Charles and David Koch's network. He declared his candidacy last week, and his campaign announced the formation of Beaman's super PAC Tuesday. Super PACs can take unlimited contributions from wealthy donors, but they may not coordinate with the campaigns.

 

Beaman said his goal is to raise four million dollars to support Ogles, citing his support for tighter border security, repealing former President Barack Obama's health care law and cutting taxes and regulation. Corker has not yet said whether he will seek a third term.

 

